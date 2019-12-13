Browns at Cardinals: How to watch, stream, TV times for Baker Mayfield vs. Kyler Murray on CBS, CBS All Access
Everything you need to know as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray square off
The Cleveland Browns are still technically alive in the AFC playoff race but need to win out and get some help if they wish to make the playoffs. Beating the Arizona Cardinals, losers of six in a row, would be a good start. The Cardinals have struggled since their three-game winning streak in mid-October, thanks to a defense that is one of the worst in the NFL. They are still in contention for a top-five draft pick thanks to their free fall over the last six games.
This game is the first NFL meeting between Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the past two Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall picks -- who were also college teammates at Oklahoma. Below we'll preview Sunday's matchup between the Browns and Cardinals, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Browns currently sit eighth in the AFC playoff standings, two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans for the final spot in the AFC wild-card standings. A loss won't eliminate the Browns from postseason contention, but they will be virtually eliminated -- extending their playoff drought to 17 years. Cleveland has averaged 27 points per game over the last three games, which is ninth in the NFL. They are 13th in the league in yards per game over the last three games, averaging 350.7 yards over that span. That bodes well against a Cardinals defense which is 30th in the NFL in points allowed (28.8), last in yards allowed (414.7) and 30th in yards per play allowed (6.1). The Cardinals have not been good since the bye week, averaging just 12 points per game and 217 yards per game. Doesn't help their defense has allowed 30-plus points in four of the past six games.
Prediction
The Browns have had trouble finding consistency in the passing game, ranking 31st in completion percentage at 58.72%, but the Cardinals are last in the NFL in that statistic, allowing completions on 71.78% of passes. They also allow 7.9 yards per pass (30th in NFL) and 294.2 pass yards a game (last in NFL). The Browns defense struggles against the run, giving up 128.2 rush yards per game (26th in NFL) and 4.8 yards per carry (28th in NFL), but the Cardinals don't have a stable plan at running back. Without that threat of running the ball, Arizona should suffer its seventh loss in a row.
Pick: Browns 24, Cardinals 20
