The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will take the primetime stage and wrap up a full slate of action on Sunday for Week 15. The NFL flexed this game into the Sunday Night Football time slot earlier this month, ousting Dallas' matchup with the 49ers. While those two clubs are massive markets, this game will carry a bit more weight than that one would have. At 9-5, Cleveland is currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture and will need a win to keep its playoff hopes secure. As for the Giants, the NFC East is not that far out of reach even at 5-8. Joe Judge's club is just one game behind the Washington Football Team and they do own the head-to-head tiebreaker after sweeping the season series, so this game has major playoff implications on both sidelines.

For our conversation today, we're simply going to look at the betting angles that this contest has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll dive into a few of our favorite player props and take a look at how the lines have shifted leading into Sunday's head-to-head. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 20 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Browns (9-4) at Giants (5-8)

There doesn't seem to be a lot of optimism that New York will keep this within a field goal. After opening up at Cleveland -3.5, the spread to this matchup shot up throughout the week and sat at Cleveland -6 midway through Saturday. Upon the reports that Colt McCoy will start for New York, the spread rather quickly jumped up another half-point to Cleveland -6.5. The Browns come into this matchup 0-6 ATS as a road favorite dating back to last season (0-2 ATS in 2020). While the Giants have lost six-straight primetime games, they have covered three of their last four. In his last start for New York, McCoy was able to help the Giants upset the Seahawks in a 17-12 win back in Week 13.

Projected score: Cleveland 24, N.Y. Giants 17

Over/Under

The total for this game opened at 46 and dipped throughout the week, landing at 44.5 by Thursday. On Saturday, that number dropped by a half-point and now sits at an even 44. Giants Unders are 9-3-1 this season, which is the best mark in the NFL. They have not gone Over their total in five straight games (0-4-1 O/U). For the Browns, the Under is 5-8.

Projected total: 44

Player props

O/U 18.5 completions

O/U 29.5 pass attempts

O/U 224.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +110)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -115)

O/U 5.5 rushing yards

Mayfield has thrown for multiple touchdowns in three straight games coming into Week 15, which does provide some intriguing value with his 1.5 touchdown prop sitting at +110. The Giants have allowed just 18 passing touchdowns this season, however, which ranks as the fourth-fewest in the NFL. New York has allowed 241.5 passing yards per game this season and Mayfield has gone over 300 yards passing in back-to-back games coming into this matchup so the Over on his current total of 224.5 at -155 also isn't a bad way to look.

Other props to consider

Wayne Gallman Jr. total rushing yards: Over 57.5 (-120). Gallman totaled 135 yards on the ground in McCoy's last start and the Browns have allowed an average of 114.1 rushing yards per game this season.

Nick Chubb anytime touchdown (-125). Chubb has continued to be the engine to Cleveland's offense and has scored a touchdown in four of his previous five games including three straight coming into Sunday.

Kareem Hunt total receptions: Over 2.5 (+100). A smash play if I've ever seen one. Hunt has continued to emerge as a key piece to the Browns offense, especially in passing situations. Over the last two weeks, Baker Mayfield has targeted him 10 times and the back is averaging 4.5 receptions per game.