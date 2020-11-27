The Cleveland Browns continue their surprising start to the season, looking like a team that's bound for the postseason for the first time since 2002. Cleveland is seeking its first 8-3 start since the 1994 season, the last time the franchise won a playoff game. The roadblock for the Browns this week are the Jacksonville Jaguars, losers of nine consecutive games after winning their season opener. Jacksonville has only started a season 1-10 once (2014) as the Jaguars are seeking to avoid losing 10 in a row for the second time in franchise history (2012 to 2013).

Can the Browns continue their winning ways against one of the NFL's worst teams? Will the Jaguars give the Browns a game and potentially pull off the upset? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this AFC clash.

How to watch



Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Latest Odds: Browns -6.5 Bet Now

The Browns haven't been impressive in their last two games, but they have been winning. Cleveland won those two games despite scoring just 32 points, largely due to adverse weather conditions. Baker Mayfield hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 7, but the Browns quarterback hasn't thrown an interception since that week either -- a reason why the Browns aren't beating themselves. Nick Chubb is a major reason the Browns have destroyed opponents with an under .500 record this year, as Cleveland's rushing attack averages 197.7 yards per game and 5.4 yards per attempt in the six games he's played -- sporting a 5-1 record.

The Jaguars are set to start their third quarterback this season in Mike Glennon, who is expected to make his first start since 2018 with the Chicago Bears. Glennon has a lot of work to do with the Jaguars offense, a unit that ranks in the bottom four in the NFL in points and yards per game. The Jaguars defense isn't any better, allowing the second-most yards per game in the league this season -- although they have improved by allowing an average of 380.7 yards per game over the last three contests (compared to 424.4 over their first seven). James Robinson has been the bright spot in Jacksonville, leading all NFL rookies in rushing yards (762) and scrimmage yards (1,011).

Jacksonville's run defense has actually played well over the last three games, not allowing more than 107 rushing yards in any of those contests. Cleveland will continue to commit to Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but this should be a game Mayfield ends his passing touchdown drought. The Jaguars have allowed 21 passing touchdowns this year (sixth-worst in the NFL) and 7.9 yards per pass attempt (second-worst in the NFL). The Browns are 6-0 against teams with a losing record.

Pick: Browns 27, Jaguars 14

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game and the rest of Week 12.