Browns at Patriots prediction: How to watch, stream Tom Brady vs. Baker Mayfield on CBS, CBS All Access
The Patriots will try to remain perfect against the Browns
When the regular season schedule was released back during the offseason, many circled this Week 8 matchup between the Patriots and Browns to potentially be a meeting between two powerhouses in the AFC.
While New England has trotted to a perfect 7-0 record to begin the year, Cleveland has struggled a bit in the early goings. They entered their Week 7 bye with a 2-4 record and find themselves behind the Ravens in the AFC North. Now, they are trying to get their season back on tract when they head up to Foxborough to take on the defending Super Bowl champs.
Before we dive deeper into this matchup and give our prediction, here's how you can catch all the action on CBS.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Patriots come into this game undefeated on the year and are fresh off their 33-0 win over the Jets on Monday Night Football.
Thus far, the defense has been the story in Foxborough as Bill Belichick's unit is on a historic pace. They're allowing just 6.9 points per-game, 223.5 total yards a game and 148.4 yards through the air, which ranks favorably against some of the league's most legendary defenses. The defending champs have outscored opponents by 175 points to this time in the year, the second highest point differential through seven games in NFL history. Their 18 interceptions are the most by a team through seven games since 1996.
Offensively, Tom Brady's unit saw the team move on from Josh Gordon, placing him on injured reserve. They did, however, pull off a trade with Atlanta to bring in Mohamed Sanu.
For the Browns, they come into this game well rested after their Week 7 bye, but have been underwhelming to this point in the year. Baker Mayfield hasn't taken the second year leap that many expected he would especially with weapons like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. He's turned the ball over 12 times this year, which is tied for the most in the league. His 11 interceptions are the most in the league, which isn't particularly great when you're facing a New England defense that has the most interceptions in the league in 2019.
Prediction
New England is simply too much of a force to pick against in this matchup. Mayfield is too turnover prone and the Patriots secondary has been on the football like a magnet this year. The offense may struggle a bit if Cleveland can establish a solid pass rush, but Tom Brady will have his moments to make plays. Also, Bill Belichick vs. Freddie Kitchens is the biggest mismatch of the entire game.
The pick: Patriots 33-10 over Browns
-
