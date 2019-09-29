Browns at Ravens final score: Nick Chubb goes for three touchdowns as Cleveland takes over first place in AFC North

Nick Chubb powered the Cleveland Browns to an upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the only player in the 71-year history of the Browns franchise to have two rushing touchdowns against the Ravens. Chubb finished with over 160 yards rushing, including a back-breaking 88-yard touchdown run with 9:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Browns the deciding score in the road victory over the Ravens.

Chubb finished with a career-high three rushing touchdowns in the victory, an afternoon which saw the Browns compile over 500 yards of offense. The Browns were 1-10 against the Ravens in Baltimore under Jim Harbaugh heading into this game, but that streak ended as Cleveland takes over first place in the AFC North.

The Browns outrushed the Ravens in this one, a surprising result given Baltimore entered the contest averaging over 210 rushing yards in the game. Once the game was out of reach, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looked mortal. Jackson went 248 straight pass attempts without an interception, but threw back-to-back interceptions in the fourth quarter once the game was out of hand. Jackson had three passing touchdowns in this one, but the two interceptions hurt his passer rating. The Ravens were doomed by three turnovers in this one as they lost their second consecutive game, giving up 500 yards of offense in both defeats.

Baker Mayfield had his third straight 300-yard game against the Ravens, leading a Browns offense that had just two catches by Odell Beckham. The Browns start 2-0 on the road for the first time since 1994.

An impressive win for the Browns on the road as they control first place in a wide open AFC North, the first time they lead the division since November 28, 2014. For a review of the game, visit our live blog below:

