Browns at Ravens: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 4 AFC North showdown

The AFC North was expected to see a changing of the guard this season. Who would have figured the Baltimore Ravens would be at the forefront of the movement through three games? Baltimore has proved it belongs with the AFC's best as the Ravens were able to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs through four quarters, despite a one-score loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Ravens have one of the NFL's best defenses, allowing just 60.2 rush yards per game (second in the NFL) as teams only run the ball an average of 16 times a game against them. Baltimore has allowed just 20 points per game, which is 10th in the NFL.

While the defense is a staple of the Ravens, their offense has been the most surprising unit through three games. Baltimore ranks first in the NFL in points (36.7) and yards (511.7). The Ravens are averaging an astonishing 216.7 rushing yards per game (first in NFL) and 5.9 yards per carry.

The Cleveland Browns were supposed to claim the throne of the AFC North, but have struggled to a 1-2 start through three games. A rookie head coach and a bad offensive line have affected the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield (56.9%, 805 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT, 70.3 rating) and the offense (16.3 points ranks 27th in NFL; 330.3 yards ranks 24th in NFL). The Browns defense has lived up to expectations allowing 315.3 yards (10th in NFL) and 10 sacks (tied for sixth), which will be needed to contain the high-powered Ravens offense.

