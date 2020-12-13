The Cleveland Browns will be without tight end Austin Hooper Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Hooper had been listed as questionable after suffering a neck injury this week in practice.

Hooper, 26, is in his first season with the Browns after signing a four-year deal in the offseason. The Stanford product had spent the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta. He has caught 30 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season. Hooper missed two games in late October, early November because of appendicitis.

According to CBS Sports senior fantasy football writer Heath Cummings, Hooper had been considered the No. 19 ranked tight end in Week 14.

Cleveland is surprisingly well-equipped to overcome the veteran's absence. Former first-round pick David Njoku and rookie Harrison Bryant have shown to be capable of handling more extensive opportunities. In the two games without Hooper, Njoku and Bryant combined for 10 receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

At 9-3, the Browns are guaranteed to finish with their best record since at least 2007 when the team finished 10-6. The AFC North franchise fell short of the playoffs in that particular season. Prior to the start of Week 14 action, the team had a 88.1% chance of making the playoffs, according to CBS Sports research. It would be Cleveland's first playoff appearance since 2002.

Cleveland has a grip on one of the three AFC Wild Card spots but Indianapolis, Tennessee, Miami, Las Vegas and Baltimore are still competing.

Starting cornerback Denzel Ward and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge had already been ruled out for Week 14. Starting offensive guard Wyatt Teller was activated from the COVID-19 list Sunday. Teller was determined to be a close contact early in the week but has passed all of his tests since then.