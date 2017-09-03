Browns available signing cap rises

The Cleveland Browns made the decision to release a handful of veterans this week.

Offensive guard John Greco, quarterback Brock Osweiler, defensive tackle Xavier Cooper, cornerback Joe Haden and kicker Cody Parkey were among the names to find themselves on the chopping block. Offensive tackle Cameron Erving was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Due to Osweiler signing with the Denver Broncos, the Browns saved $775,000 in cap space.

According to Spotrac, the Browns have $61,337,717 in cap space, which is the second highest total in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland is able to carry over a lot of that salary cap space into next off-season.