Browns' Baker Mayfield clarifies Daniel Jones criticism, reaches out to the Giants rookie to clear the air

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went viral on Tuesday for a quote about New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones that he claims was taken out of context. Mayfield has since reached out to Jones to clear the air and clarify the comments he made to GQ, via Nate Ulrich.

Mayfield detailed his text message exchange with Jones after Cleveland's practice on Wednesday.

Baker in his text exchange with Daniel Jones, who told Baker “no worries” pic.twitter.com/yH7vTHWPBz — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 21, 2019

While speaking with Clay Skipper for a Tuesday GQ feature, Mayfield questioned the Giants' decision to select Jones and suggested that teams tend to overthink the decision at quarterback.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," Mayfield told Skipper. "Blows my mind."

The comment came after Mayfield caught a glimpse of an ESPN segment about the Giants, Skipper said, well before the Browns star delved into his own swagger as the leader of an expected AFC North contender.

Much of the feature centered on just that -- Mayfield's outspoken confidence -- with the up-and-coming Cleveland hero reflecting on his own doubts that "anybody would take a chance on a little-over-six-foot quarterback" and recalling draft-day memories, like when the Los Angeles Chargers, who owned the No. 17 pick in 2018, "hated" that he declined an invitation to study their playbooks.

The Jones comment, however, is perhaps most notable because of its absolute lack of subtlety. Many Giants fans similarly railed against New York's selection of Jones at No. 6 overall this April, but Mayfield is also a current NFL quarterback who came in with loads of uncertainty, not so unlike the guy he's slighting. Mayfield also emphasized a QB's history of winning as a predictor of NFL success, another jab at Jones, who went 17-19 at Duke, but Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, went an equally underwhelming 13-16 at Texas Tech.

Since then, Mayfield has claimed his comments were taken out of context, posting a response on Instagram:

This is not what I said ... just so we're clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted No. 1. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QBs. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click-bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.

Regardless, this isn't the first time Mayfield has taken swipes at the Giants. In July, the second-year signal-caller defended his new No. 1 receiver, ex-Giants Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., and in doing so called out New York for not supporting the wideout.

"He's here to work, and he wants to be surrounded by people who love him and support him and allow him to be himself," Mayfield said at the time. "He's here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is."