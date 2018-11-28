Browns' Baker Mayfield defends his critical Hue Jackson remarks: 'I don't regret any of it'

If you were expecting Baker Mayfield to take a step back after Sunday's emotional win over the Bengals and apologize for his critical remarks aimed at former Browns coach and current Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson, you don't know Baker Mayfield.

On Wednesday, three days after the Browns thrashed the Bengals to extend their winning streak to two games, Mayfield reflected on the comments he made in the aftermath of that win. To no one's surprise, Mayfield defended his comments and made it clear that he's going to continue to say what's on his mind moving forward.

"No," he said, when asked if he regretted his comments. "People took it as me personally attacking Hue. That's not it. It's the fact that I get to have my own opinion on how it transpired and he gets to do what he wants. That's how it is. Although I'm an athlete, I'm not a cookie-cutter quarterback -- never have been, never will be. I speak my mind. That's how I am. I didn't like the move and people don't have to care. I'm not looking for anybody's approval. I don't regret any of it. It's about this team and what we have and we have to stick together and play together."

#Browns Baker Mayfield doesn’t regret anything he said about Hue Jackson after the game or even calling him “fake” pic.twitter.com/u9TDFpK1Ir — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 28, 2018

The drama between Mayfield and Jackson manifested immediately after Sunday's game. Jackson tried to go in for a hug on the field, but Mayfield limited their contact to a handshake. After, Mayfield indicated that he didn't like the fact that Jackson went to work for the Bengals after departing Cleveland. He later called Jackson "fake."

No matter of how you feel about Mayfield's comments, a quarterback speaking his mind and saying what he wants to say is undoubtedly good for the NFL. We don't need more Russell Wilsons and Tom Bradys and J.J. Watts spouting their weekly cliches. What Mayfield is -- other than apparently good at playing football -- is fun.

Related: For the first time in forever, the Browns are fun too. There's a whole list of reasons to explain the Browns' sudden emergence as a competitive football team, but at the top of that list are the decisions to draft Mayfield in this year's draft and to finally rid themselves of Jackson a month ago. It's no coincidence that Mayfield's improved play and the Browns' current winning streak happened immediately after Jackson got fired.

Nobody should fault Jackson for accepting a job with the Bengals considering he got fired by the Browns. But at the same time, nobody should fault Mayfield for voicing his opinions instead of hiding those opinions with cliches and non-answers. You can disagree with Mayfield's opinion, but also be thankful he's at least providing his genuine opinions.

In related news, the Browns and Bengals will meet again on Dec. 23.