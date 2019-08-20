Browns' Baker Mayfield rips New York for draft: 'I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones'

The Cleveland Browns have had no problem drawing headlines in advance of their anticipated 2019 season, and their quarterback is doing his part to make sure that remains the case.

Baker Mayfield has rarely been one to hide his feelings since entering the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick a year ago, but he may have outdone himself while speaking with Clay Skipper for a Tuesday GQ feature, sounding off with some unsolicited criticism of the New York Giants and a fellow NFL quarterback.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," Mayfield told Skipper. "Blows my mind."

The comment came after Mayfield caught a glimpse of an ESPN segment about the Giants, Skipper said, well before the Browns star delved into his own swagger as the leader of an expected AFC North contender.

Much of the feature centered on just that -- Mayfield's outspoken confidence -- with the up-and-coming Cleveland hero reflecting on his own doubts that "anybody would take a chance on a little-over-six-foot quarterback" and recalling draft-day memories, like when the Los Angeles Chargers, who owned the No. 17 pick in 2018, "hated" that he declined an invitation to study their playbooks.

The Jones comment, however, is perhaps most notable because of its absolute lack of subtlety. Many Giants fans similarly railed against New York's selection of Jones at No. 6 overall this April, but Mayfield is also a current NFL quarterback who came in with loads of uncertainty, not so unlike the guy he's slighting. Mayfield also emphasized a QB's history of winning as a predictor of NFL success, another jab at Jones, who went 17-19 at Duke, but Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, went an equally underwhelming 13-16 at Texas Tech.

Regardless, this isn't the first time Mayfield has taken swipes at the Giants. In July, the second-year signal-caller defended his new No. 1 receiver, ex-Giants Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., and in doing so called out New York for not supporting the wideout.

"He's here to work, and he wants to be surrounded by people who love him and support him and allow him to be himself," Mayfield said at the time. "He's here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is."