Browns' Baker Mayfield says Tyrod Taylor has been an 'unbelievable' mentor

Baker Mayfield said the Bills made a big mistake trading Tyrod Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft recently explained why Buffalo's loss has been Cleveland's gain.

"They traded a third-round pick [for] Tyrod, just doesn't make sense," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "We got a lot more out of that than anybody else could. The guy that he is for this franchise, for all of our teammates is unbelievable. For me to watch him and learn him has been great. He sets the bar high, shows up, his work ethic, it's a great situation for me to come into to have someone like that. It's good for me."

Taylor had a long 2017 season in Buffalo, despite leading the Bills to their first playoff berth in 18 years. He was frequently criticized by fans, and he was benched in Week 11 against the Chargers for then-rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman, who threw five interceptions in the first half of that game before Taylor came on in relief.

After the Bills fell in the wild-card round to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor was shipped out of town to the Browns for a third-round pick in March.

Last season, Taylor completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Bills. He also had just four interceptions. The Bills, however, seemed frustrated with Taylor's lack of a vertical game. In response, the Bills drafted Josh Allen, and AJ McCarron will likely be the starter heading into next season.

The Bills are trying to make it back to the playoffs after snapping sports' longest drought, but in some ways they're going in blind. Taylor is out to prove that letting him go was a mistake, as the Browns look to get to the postseason themselves for the first time since 2002.