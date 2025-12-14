The Chicago Bears will try to regain their footing Sunday when they host the floundering Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 15. The Bears (9-4) saw their five-game win streak snapped with a loss to the rival Green Bay Packers last week, and they need a victory before hosting the Packers next week. The loss dropped them from the top seed to seventh in the NFC playoff race. Cleveland (3-10) is evaluating for the future and has some talented rookies like quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who aim to keep proving they belong on the big stage.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Bears are 7.5-point favorites, per the latest Browns vs. Bears odds from DraftKings, while the total, or over/under for points scored, is 39.5. The Bears are -392 money line favorites (risk $392 to win $100), while the Browns are +308 underdogs. Before making any Bears vs. Browns picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Bears vs. Browns on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Browns betting preview

Odds: Bears -7.5, over/under 39.5

Chicago's success has been a surprise after the team went 5-12 last season and hadn't had a winning season since 2018. This is a different Bears team, with new coach Ben Johnson getting more out of quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago is 8-4 against the spread this season, while Cleveland is 5-8 ATS. The Browns have just one victory in their past 14 road trips, winning at Las Vegas in Week 12, and are 5-14 ATS the spread over their past 19 overall games. The total is typically low when Cleveland is involved, since the Browns have one of the league's top defenses, and this is the second-lowest total of Week 15. Both teams are 7-6 to the Over this season.

Bears vs. Browns SGP

Bears -7.5

Caleb Williams Over 16.5 rushing yards

Quinshon Judkins anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Browns vs. Bears score prediction, picks

The model projects a pretty comfortable victory for the Bears, with Chicago winning outright 74% of the time and covering the spread in 54% of simulations. The model is only slightly leaning to the Over, with the projected score coming in at 40 and the Over hitting in half the simulations. The Browns have a strong pass rush, ranking second in the league with 44 sacks, so Williams will probably need to scramble a lot. The model projects him to rush for 22 yards.

Browns vs. Bears score prediction: Bears 25, Browns 15

Want more Week 15 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 15 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.