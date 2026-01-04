The Cleveland Browns will try to upset another AFC North foe on Sunday in Week 18 when they visit their in-state rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns (4-12) spoiled the Pittsburgh Steelers' chance to clinch the division last week, and winning this Battle of Ohio would be a good capper for a lost season. The Bengals (6-10) have won the past four meetings, including a 17-16 victory in Cleveland to kick off the 2025 NFL season. The biggest reason to watch is to see if Cleveland's Myles Garrett can get one sack to break the season record of 22.5, held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bengals are 7.5-point home favorites in the latest Browns vs. Bengals odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Bengals are -395 money line favorites (risk $395 to win $100), while the Browns are +309 underdogs. Before making any Bengals vs. Browns picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Browns vs. Bengals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Browns vs. Bengals betting preview

Odds: Bengals -7.5, Over/Under 44.5

The Browns are 7-8 against the spread this season and failed to cover in their final five last season, while Cincinnati is 8-8 ATS but 5-1 in its past six. The Bengals have covered the spread in four of their past five home meetings in the Battle of Ohio. The Browns are 6-14 ATS in the past 20 meetings overall and have won outright just once in their past 15 road games.

Browns vs. Bengals SGP

Browns first half team total Over 8.5

Bengals -7.5

Over 46.5

Model's Browns vs. Bengals score prediction, picks

The model is projecting a 10-point victory for the Bengals, with Cincy winning outright in 71% of simulations and covering 54% of the time. The Over is hitting at a 56% clip, and the model sees slight value on Browns money line, as Cleveland is winning 29% of the time at +295 odds. The Bengals are 9-7 to the Over, while Cleveland is 8-8, and Bengals games have gone Over in 13 of their past 19 games on Sundays. They have scored at least 32 points in four of their past five games, and the Cincinnati defense yields the second-most points in the NFL (29.5 per game).

Browns vs. Bengals score prediction: Bengals 29, Browns 19

