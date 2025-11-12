Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar underwent "two aggressive procedures" Wednesday as he continues to wait for a liver delayed transplant. Kosar, a former Pro Bowler for the Browns who led Cleveland three AFC Championship games over a four-year span, said via social media that he was slated to receive a liver transplant this past weekend, but it has been delayed as the donor organ was infected.

Kosar then underwent two procedures and was preparing for a third one.

"I could really use your love, support and actual prayers today," Kosar said.

In another video, Kosar showed that he still has his sense of humor. In "the spirit of the hospital and maturity," Kosar displayed his "Steelers black and gold regulation university hospital attire."

Kosar, 61, shared during an 2021 interview with Cleveland Magazine that doctors diagnosed him with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson's disease. He has been on the list for a liver transplant through University Hospitals.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft, Kosar went to Cleveland less than two years after helping lead the Miami Hurricanes to its first national championship. He then helped lead the Browns to four playoff appearances over a five-year span from 1985-89. Kosar's three playoff wins is the second-most by any starting quarterback in Browns history, trailing only Hall of Famer Otto Graham.

In the divisional round of the 1986 playoffs, Kosar made NFL history by passing for 489 yards during the Browns' win over the New York Jets. Only two other quarterbacks (Ben Roethlisberger in 2020 and Tom Brady in 2017) have since thrown for more yards in a playoff game.

After nearly a decade in Cleveland, Kosar won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys as Troy Aikman's backup. He threw a touchdown pass in Dallas' 1993 NFC title game win over the San Francisco 49ers after Aikman left the game after sustaining a concussion.

A 12-year NFL veteran, Kosar finished his career by spending three seasons as Dan Marino's backup with the Miami Dolphins.