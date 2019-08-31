Browns boost receiving corps by trading draft pick to Titans for Taywan Taylor
Taylor joins Odell Beckham as new additions to Cleveland's receiving corps this offseason
The Tennessee Titans announced their initial 53-man roster on Saturday, with a trade to the Cleveland Browns highlighting the roster moves. Tennessee traded wide receiver Taywan Taylor to Cleveland for a 2020 draft pick.
Taylor, a third-round pick in the 2017 draft, has 53 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns in his two NFL seasons. He started five games for the Titans last year, recording 37 catches for 466 yards and a touchdown. Taylor fell out of favor with the Titans in recent weeks as Tennessee worked Tajae Sharpe up the depth chart. Even though Sharpe started 13 games for the Titans last season, he's expected to receiver more snaps with Taylor off to Cleveland.
The Browns were looking for experienced depth at wide receiver as Antonio Callaway is suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Callaway was put on notice by Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens after his suspension, something that could have played into the decision to acquire Taylor.
"We're not willing to put up with it, OK?" Kitchens said a few weeks ago, via Cleveland.com. "When you start talking in terms of that, the person that it's affected has to be willing to commit to doing what's right. So if he's willing to commit to doing what's right, then we're willing to support him in every way that we can, and that's what we're going to do until he proves us wrong."
Taylor is expected to take Callaway's spot until he returns and could stick around after. The Browns are deeper at wide receiver with Taylor aboard.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steelers trade Hawkins to Buccaneers
The Steelers have cut ties with one of their backup lineman
-
Melvin Gordon holdout
Gordon is seeking to become one of the top-paid backs in the NFL, but does he have the leverage?
-
Roster cuts tracker: Trimming down to 53
Take a look at all the cuts made by every team as they reduce their rosters down to 53 players
-
Broncos cut Hogan, need No. 2 QB
The Broncos will continue to search for a No. 2 quarterback with Hogan's release
-
Jachai Polite cut by Jets
New York regrets being tied to this decision by the former regime
-
Jack lands massive contract from Jaguars
The former UCLA standout went from questions about his health to being one of the best at his...