Browns boost receiving corps by trading draft pick to Titans for Taywan Taylor

The Tennessee Titans announced their initial 53-man roster on Saturday, with a trade to the Cleveland Browns highlighting the roster moves. Tennessee traded wide receiver Taywan Taylor to Cleveland for a 2020 draft pick.

Taylor, a third-round pick in the 2017 draft, has 53 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns in his two NFL seasons. He started five games for the Titans last year, recording 37 catches for 466 yards and a touchdown. Taylor fell out of favor with the Titans in recent weeks as Tennessee worked Tajae Sharpe up the depth chart. Even though Sharpe started 13 games for the Titans last season, he's expected to receiver more snaps with Taylor off to Cleveland.

The Browns were looking for experienced depth at wide receiver as Antonio Callaway is suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Callaway was put on notice by Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens after his suspension, something that could have played into the decision to acquire Taylor.

"We're not willing to put up with it, OK?" Kitchens said a few weeks ago, via Cleveland.com. "When you start talking in terms of that, the person that it's affected has to be willing to commit to doing what's right. So if he's willing to commit to doing what's right, then we're willing to support him in every way that we can, and that's what we're going to do until he proves us wrong."

Taylor is expected to take Callaway's spot until he returns and could stick around after. The Browns are deeper at wide receiver with Taylor aboard.