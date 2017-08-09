Browns breakout star: Myles Garrett will quickly show why he was drafted No. 1

The Cleveland Browns enter the season with a bevy of high draft choices, and they need some return on those investments. There are a handful of players that could break out this season and become a household name in the NFL, but the most obvious is defensive end Myles Garrett .

The No. 1 overall selection carries more hype than most defenders drafted in recent years. He's expected to be in the running for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In his final season at Texas A&M Aggies , Garrett recorded 33 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble. As a team last season, the Browns recorded the second fewest sack total in the league with just 26. Only the Oakland Raiders were worse. Rookie defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah led the way with 5.5 sacks.

There is some history in the NFL to suggest that a pass rusher can have success during his rookie campaign. Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali each had eight sacks their first seasons. Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller recorded 11.5 sacks as a rookie. San Diego Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa recorded 10.5 sacks in just 12 games a year ago.

Three defensive ends have been taken No. 1 overall since 2000. Penn State's Courtney Brown (2000), North Carolina State's Mario Williams (2006) and South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney (2014) each paved the way. Clowney did not record a sack during his first season, but he only played four games. Williams had just 4.5 sacks before averaging nearly 11 sacks a season over the next eight years. Brown had 4.5 sacks as a rookie and recorded just 19 sacks over six seasons.

A conservative expectation for Garrett would be roughly eight sacks this season.

Other Browns players that could break out this season include wide receiver Corey Coleman , safety Jabrill Peppers , tight end Seth DeValve , tight end David Njoku , quarterback DeShone Kizer and Ogbah. Coleman's biggest deterrent is his ability to stay healthy. Although he was largely unscathed during his time at Baylor Bears , he has already had two injuries that required him to miss nearly a month's action.