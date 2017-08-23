Browns' Brock Osweiler reportedly won't play in Week 3 of the preseason

Osweiler is being benched in favor of DeShone Kizer

Early Wednesday morning, Browns coach Hue Jackson named rookie DeShone Kizer as the team's starting quarterback for the third preseason game. Shortly after that, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Brock Osweiler, who started the first two preseason games, is not expected to play at all during that contest. 

That's... weird. Right? The third preseason game is typically where starters and veterans get their most reps in, and Osweiler's being plastered to the bench even though he's been starting up to this point. 

Brock, though, doesn't seem surprised by this development. 

And even though he's being benched, he sure seems to think he still has a shot and ending up the team's starting quarterback. 

Why would the question of what needs to happen for Brock to start be up to the general manager? Isn't  Jackson the one making the lineup decisions here? Again, weird. 

One potential theory on the benching is that the Browns are going to attempt to get something for Osweiler in a trade and thus don't want him to get injured, but Osweiler isn't leaning in that direction himself. 

As usual with the Browns, this whole quarterback situation is more than a bit strange. There will presumably be several twists and turns throughout the season, just as there always are. 

