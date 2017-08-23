Browns' Brock Osweiler reportedly won't play in Week 3 of the preseason

Early Wednesday morning, Browns coach Hue Jackson named rookie DeShone Kizer as the team's starting quarterback for the third preseason game. Shortly after that, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Brock Osweiler, who started the first two preseason games, is not expected to play at all during that contest.

This is interesting: Cleveland QB Brock Osweiler is not expected to play in the Browns' third preseason game, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2017

That's... weird. Right? The third preseason game is typically where starters and veterans get their most reps in, and Osweiler's being plastered to the bench even though he's been starting up to this point.

Brock, though, doesn't seem surprised by this development.

#Browns QB Brock Osweiler said he's not surprised by Hue Jackson's decision to start DeShone Kizer Saturday — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) August 23, 2017

#Browns QB Brock Osweiler on if he'd be ok with not playing Saturday: I respect whatever decision Hue Jackson makes — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) August 23, 2017

And even though he's being benched, he sure seems to think he still has a shot and ending up the team's starting quarterback.

#Browns QB Brock Osweiler: "Until we have an official day one starter, I feel like I have a great opportunity here." — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) August 23, 2017

#Browns QB Brock Osweiler on what needs to happen for him to still win starting job: that's a good question for the general manager. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) August 23, 2017

Why would the question of what needs to happen for Brock to start be up to the general manager? Isn't Jackson the one making the lineup decisions here? Again, weird.

One potential theory on the benching is that the Browns are going to attempt to get something for Osweiler in a trade and thus don't want him to get injured, but Osweiler isn't leaning in that direction himself.

#Browns QB Brock Osweiler on if he'll ask for trade: that's something I'll stay away from, I'll continue to be pro and good teammate — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) August 23, 2017

As usual with the Browns, this whole quarterback situation is more than a bit strange. There will presumably be several twists and turns throughout the season, just as there always are.