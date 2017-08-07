Browns camp battles to know: Five jobs on the line, starting at quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a rebuild and as such have plenty of starting spots looking to be filled early in camp. Fans are getting a first-hand look as battles wage on for a handful of starting roles.

Quarterback

The quarterback position has become a hot topic in the past two months despite there being no significant team activities. It's been pitch and catch to this point for the contending quarterbacks.

Cody Kessler returns as the odds-on favorite to be the Week 1 starter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sep. 10. However, he's already seen the media press for Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer .

Osweiler comes off a rough season with the Houston Texans , but he's a young quarterback that can hang his hat on a deep playoff run with the Denver Broncos a year prior.

Kizer is the rookie with all of the tools. Coaches know that he has the ability to be great, but he must continue to grow and mature into the pressure-packed role of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

SportsLine projects Kessler and Kizer to split most the playing time this season:



CMP/ATT CmpPerc PaYd PaTD PaInt RuAtt RuYd RuTD FP* Cody Kessler 151/254 59.4 1,542 7 7 10 16 0 90 DeShone Kizer 109/188 58.0 1,110 5 6 10 45 0 68 Brock Osweiler 47/78 60.3 476 2 2 4 17 0 32

*Fantasy points

Kevin Hogan is also in the mix.

Right tackle

The battle for right tackle comes down to two players: Shon Coleman and Cameron Erving .

Veteran offensive tackle Joe Thomas has spent a lot of time with Coleman. The coaching staff is high on his potential but he simply does not have the experience. He played just 62 snaps last season.

Erving was a failed experiment at center and offensive guard, but his most comfortable position is offensive tackle. He's looking to start fresh and earn a starting spot.

The team felt comfortable letting Austin Pasztor , last year's starting right tackle, test free agency. He remains unsigned.

Defensive tackle

Veterans and rookies alike clash for the starting defensive tackle position next to Danny Shelton . Desmond Bryant and Xavier Cooper are making the transition inside in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' new alignment.

Bryant has the trust of head coach Hue Jackson. He could also be a valuable asset on a young defensive line that will feature Shelton, Emmanuel Ogbah and Myles Garrett .

Cooper could be a roster casualty if his play does not improve.

Larry Ogunjobi and Caleb Brantley are the rookies in contention. Brantley carried a high grade before his legal trouble forced him to plummet like a rock. Ogunjobi was a third-round choice in his own right.

Brantley flashes, while Ogunjobi is raw, but both have the ability to play in this league.

Wide receiver depth

The starters at wide receiver, Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt , are entrenched. There is a lot of room left for opportunity.

Duke Johnson Jr. is reportedly expected to factor in as a slot receiver. He has the track record of making catches. In a new role, he would take fewer hits.

Beyond those three players, there is not much to get excited about based on past production.

Ricardo Louis has been hard at work this offseason outside of signing with agent Drew Rosenhaus. He is expected to improve upon his limited production a year ago.

Rannell Hall , Jordan Payton and Rashard Higgins are some of the other players that have some untapped talent on their roster. Jackson may turn to his tight ends to pick up the slack as well.

Safety

Finally, the safety positions could see a number of looks and combinations. Two, sometimes three safeties could be on the field this season for Cleveland.

The problem is that they are more stacked at the strong safety position rather than the roaming free safety. The Browns ranked low in interceptions last season. Part of their problem -- outside of a lack of pass rush and experience -- was a player with the ability to cover a lot of ground.

Jabrill Peppers will serve as a third linebacker in certain formations. One or two of Calvin Pryor , Ibraheim Campbell and Derrick Kindred could be on the field with him at the same time.

The true free safety to watch after Ed Reynolds suffered a reportedly significant knee injury early in camp is Kai Nacua , an unheralded undrafted free agent. Kindred could also play free safety while Reynolds is out, and Trey Caldwell may factor into the team's depth at the position.