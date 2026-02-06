Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry put together an impressive draft class last year that included defensive lineman Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and Pro Bowl quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, the headliner of this loaded class is linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was named Defensive Rookie of the Year at the 2026 NFL Honors.

Schwesinger beat out New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori, plus pass rusher James Pearce Jr. and safety Xavier Watts of the Atlanta Falcons for the award. He is the first 4-3 linebacker to win Defensive Rookie of the Year since Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

The Browns selected Schwesinger with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of UCLA after he was named a First Team All-American and Butkus Award Finalist. He was one of only three FBS players to record 90 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions in 2024. In his first NFL season, Schwesinger recorded 156 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine QB hits, 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two interceptions in 16 games played.

Schwesinger's 156 tackles and 11 tackles for loss led all rookies this season, and his seven consecutive games with double-digit tackles surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Luke Kuechly for the most by a rookie in the last 30 years.

Most tackles by a rookie over the last 30 seasons

Year Player Tackles 2007 Patrick Willis 174 2012 Luke Kuechly 164 2018 Shaq Leonard 163 2013 Kiko Alonso 159 2025 Carson Schwesinger 156 2006 DeMeco Ryans 156

The Browns fired coach Kevin Stefanski following their 5-12 season, and replaced him with former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Despite the disappointing year, this Browns defense allowed just 283.6 total yards per game, which ranked No. 4 in the NFL. Myles Garrett was the star of the show, as he broke the NFL's single-season sack record with 23.0 QB takedowns, but Schwesinger was a dominant force at the second level, and an immediate-impact player for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.