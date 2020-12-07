Marvin Hall did not stay on the open market for very long. Three days after being waived by the Lions, the veteran receiver was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, who were looking to bolster their receiving corps after losing Odell Beckham earlier in the season.

The 27-year-old Hall went undrafted in 2016 after recording just 25 catches in four years at Washington. Hall was picked up by the Raiders before finishing his rookie season with the Cardinals. In 2017, Hall started the season on the Falcons' practice squad before being activated a month into the regular season. In his first regular season game, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hall caught his first NFL pass, a 40-yard touchdown from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The following season, Hall was active for each of the Falcons' 16 games, catching 10 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Hall spent most of the 2019 offseason with the Bears before joining the Lions' practice squad in September. He appeared in nine games last season before a foot injury prematurely ended his season. In the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Colts, Hall caught four of seven targets for 113 yards. His performance that day, along with Kenny Golladay's hip injury, earned him a spot in the Lions' starting lineup for the next four games, as he caught 10 of 15 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown over that span. Through 11 games, Hall has already set career highs with 17 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his production, the Lions, who recently fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, reportedly want to give more playing time to their younger receivers moving forward. The Lions won their first game since firing Patricia and Quinn, as Detroit upset the Bears in Chicago on Sunday, 34-30.

Hall, who has caught 36 passes for 760 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 21.1 yards per catch for his career, joins a Browns team that is 9-3 and riding a four-game winning streak. The Browns are coming off of their most impressive win of the season, a 41-35 win over the Titans that saw quarterback Baker Mayfield become the first Cleveland quarterback in nearly 70 years to throw four touchdown passes in the first half.