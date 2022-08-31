A day after his short-lived Vikings career came to an end, quarterback Kellen Mond has found a new home. The Browns on Wednesday claimed the 2021 third-round draft pick off waivers, as NFL Media reported, adding additional insurance under center as Deshaun Watson begins an 11-game suspension. Minnesota reportedly intended to re-sign Mond to its practice squad if the QB cleared waivers, but Cleveland was seeking a new No. 3 after releasing Josh Rosen as part of final roster cuts.

Drafted 66th overall by the Vikings in 2021, Mond was a mildly surprising cut on Tuesday, considering the 23-year-old QB had spent just one season developing behind Kirk Cousins. The Texas A&M product struggled late in the preseason, however, and was seemingly on the brink of the roster after Minnesota acquired former 49ers backup Nick Mullens in a trade with the Raiders. He ultimately appeared in just one game for the Vikings, sitting behind Sean Mannion throughout his rookie campaign.

Now, he gives Cleveland a younger emergency option at QB, where Watson is ineligible to play with his new team until December. Former Colts and Patriots backup Jacoby Brissett has been named the team's interim starter, and ex-Steelers reserve Joshua Dobbs earned the temporary No. 2 job with a strong preseason.