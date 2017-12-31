Browns clinch 0-16 season in lowest possible fashion, but have good draft news
The Browns ended 2017 on the lowest note possible
The pain Browns fans go through on a regular basis is pretty brutal. The most amazing part of it? They find a new way to rip their fans' hearts out each and every week. Sunday was more of the same, with the Browns securing a winless, 0-16 season by virtue of their loss to the Steelers in Week 17.
And the way it went down was perfectly Brownsy, with Cleveland literally letting it go right through its hands. On a 4th-and-2 with little time remaining, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer escaped pressure, scrambled around and found second-year wideout Corey Coleman down the field. The Browns appeared to have a chance at winning the game.
*Ron Howard voice*
"They didn't."
Immediately afterward we got a "Good Will Hunting"-style scene involving Kizer and Coleman.
What a nightmare for everyone involved. Cleveland is now just the second team in NFL history to record an 0-16 season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions in the pantheon of all-time miserable NFL teams. The Browns had way less than even a one-percent chance of going winless for the entire season and yet, here we are.
The Browns social media team summed it up well, recording one of the best tweets of the entire year on the eve of 2018.
Twitter responded to the situation exactly the way you would expect.
Hue Jackson somehow decided to brag about the situation.
I mean, he's not wrong. It would be really hard for ANY NFL coach to take over a team and go 1-31 over the course of two years. It's a borderline magic trick to manage and not win a single NFL game on a Sunday over a two-year period.
The only good news for the Browns is that the draft order falls favorably for them. Because they traded with the Texans during the draft last year -- in the deal where Houston moved up and got Deshaun Watson -- the Browns get the Texans' first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. And because the Texans were terrible, they ended up securing the No. 4 overall pick in the coming draft. That means the Browns, who secured the No. 1 overall pick last week with their loss, have two top-four picks.
The Giants will select No. 2 overall, the Colts will pick third and the Browns will pick again with the fourth pick. Hue Jackson is going to get two nice new toys despite going 1-31 over a two-year stretch.
Oh, also, there's going to be a parade!
It's the perfect cherry on a disgusting sundae that was the Browns' 2017 season.
-
NFL coaching tracker: Jon Gruden back?
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Playoff picture: Scenarios for Week 17
Buckle up, because plenty of teams have something to play for in Week 17
-
Stafford catches sweet two-point play
The Lions saved arguably their best play of the season for their last game
-
Week 17 live updates: AFC playoff race
Four teams, two wild-card spots, and 60 minutes of football to decide it all
-
Week 17 live updates: NFC playoff race
Who will win the NFC South? Who will nab the final NFC playoff slot? We're about to find o...
-
Eagles punter forgot he's wearing pants
It's a perfect Week 17 moment for a Philly team that isn't bringing out all of its good pl...
Add a Comment