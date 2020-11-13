The Cleveland Browns closed their facility on Friday after the team was informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, they announced in a statement. Contract tracing is currently underway and the team is conducting meetings remotely as it continues to prepare for the Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans. As things stand currently, that game, which is set to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, is on schedule, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

This isn't Cleveland's first spat with the virus as the team did place quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID list on Sunday after he was in close contact with someone who had tested positive. Luckily for the Browns, they were on a bye in Week 9, so they did not have to play a game without their starter, who has since been activated off of the COVID list.

With COVID cases on the rise throughout the country, it's not surprising to see the NFL continue to have positive tests pop up throughout the landscape. While the league has avoided rescheduling games as of late, contingencies are in place in the event that the coronavirus does put a dent into the regular season schedule as currently constructed.