Another week, another shutdown of the Cleveland Browns' facility. Days after delaying a flight to New Jersey for Week 16's matchup with the New York Jets, the team announced Wednesday that it has once again closed its headquarters due to additional COVID-19 cases. Informed that both a player and staff member tested positive for the virus, the Browns have begun contact tracing in advance of Sunday's season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which remains on the schedule.

This is far from the first time the Browns have shuttered their facility due to COVID-19 concerns. Cleveland has endured several closures, sometimes out of an abundance of caution and other times due to multiple infections, throughout the 2020 season but has yet to have a game rescheduled as a result. This closure doesn't figure to affect Sunday's game, either, except potentially making the infected player and coach unavailable for the matchup.

Sunday's game just happens to be the most important of the season. It's a win-or-go-home contest for Cleveland, which is among a handful of AFC teams fighting for a Wild Card spot. Beat the rival Steelers, who won the two sides' October meeting 38-7, and the Browns will be in. Lose, and the 2020 season will be over.