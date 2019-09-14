Browns coach Freddie Kitchens fires back at Titans cornerback: 'Nobody is going to question our heart'

Freddie Kitchens has heard enough of the Cleveland Browns slander for one week. Kitchens took his Friday press conference to stand up for the Browns after Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler told wide receiver Jarvis Landry the Browns have no heart.

"He does not know our locker room," Kitchens said at his Friday press conference, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I am sure some of our guys will read this and I want to be affirmative that everybody will find out what are team has, OK? Nobody is going to question our heart.

"If they do, they do not know what the hell they are talking about, whoever it is writing it or saying it."

Butler put a stamp on the 43-13 victory, with an interception return for a touchdown off Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter. His comments surfaced in a video the Browns released questioning the team's heart, but not Landry's.

"I know the guys that's in the building, I know the guys I go to work with every day and how hard they work," Landry said. "It's definitely (a dig) for somebody to say that. It definitely kind of took me by surprise for a second. But at the same time, opponents are willing to say anything, you've just got to take it for what it is. Again, in that matter, I know the guys here, I know everybody is going to play under four quarters, 0:00 on the clock and a winner is decided."

The Browns will have plenty to prove against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football this week, facing a Jets team that will be without franchise quarterback Sam Darnold (mono). Titans tight end Delanie Walker was the first to criticize the Browns after Sunday's game, followed by the Odell Beckham watch controversy and Beckham's comments toward Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Winning a game would make the Browns eventful week better, but Cleveland sure has put aplenty on its plate heading into Week 2.