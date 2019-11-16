Browns coach Freddie Kitchens on Myles Garrett's suspension: 'The ball is in his court on how he responds'

Less than a day after Freddie Kitchens was adamant how he felt about Myles Garrett's actions that led to his indefinite suspension by the NFL, the Cleveland Browns head coach met with a remorseful Garrett Friday. Garrett met with Kitchens and apologized to the team and Rudolph in a statement after the league announced his suspension.

Garrett will be defined by his actions against Rudolph, with the images of the Pro Bowl defensive end striking Rudolph with his helmet fresh in the minds of football players, fans and coaches alike for a long time. A lapse in judgement brought out the worst in Garrett, but Kitchens preached the 2017 No. 1 overall pick can change the narrative.

"I want Myles to understand that the ball is in his court on how he responds to this," Kitchens said in a conference call, via the Browns Zone. "It is up to him on showing people and showing the National Football League that that is not who he is. You are looking at a guy who is a tremendous asset as a teammate, in the entire organization and to our fans. He is always out in the community and doing things for the community. He is a good teammate.

"He just lost his cool. He lost his composure. A terrible mistake, and sometimes things like that carry on with someone. If the person puts enough time into it, he can make amends. This will never be like it never happened, but people understand that that is an outlier of Myles Garrett and not the norm."

The Myles Garrett the NFL sees isn't the one that has 24 pressures, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games, one of the best young defensive ends in the league. Instead, Garrett is recognized for other actions on the field. In Week 1 of this season, Garrett punched Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker after the whistle, which led to a fine. The next week, he ended New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian's season with a late hit, resulting in over $52,000 worth of fines. Strike three was the helmet swing that crowned the head of Rudolph after the two players scrambled on the ground following a hit Garrett put on Rudolph in the final seconds of Cleveland's win over Pittsburgh. While Rudolph appeared to attempt to rip Garrett's helmet off, Garrett was the one who accomplished the task with Rudolph and committed the egregious action seconds later.

Garrett did not condone Garrett's actions, but the narrative has certainly changed on the Browns defensive end in 2019. Garrett is not only considered a dirty player, but one who can't control his temper on the field. In order for Garrett to improve his reputation, he has to change.

"Myles is a young player, and sometimes young players try to find their way from the standpoint of being physical," Kitchens said. "Maybe Myles just was not very physical the first couple of years and he has become more physical. Now he has to understand the limitations on that aspect of it."