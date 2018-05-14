Browns coach Hue Jackson finally sets date for his big plunge into Lake Erie

It's not every day you get to see an NFL coach jump into a giant lake, but that's exactly what's going to happen next month.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced on Monday that he'll be taking a plunge into Lake Erie on June 1. If you're wondering how an NFL coach got roped into jumping into a lake, Jackson did it to himself: The whole situation started with a promise that he made back at the end of the 2016 season.

After the Browns finished the year 1-15, Jackson said he would jump into Lake Erie if the team went 1-15 again.

"We're not going to do that. We're not going 1-15 [again]," Jackson said in January 2017. "I'll be swimming in the lake over there or somewhere. That's not happening. I just know me too well. I know me and I know these guys too well. We put out this front where we are -- we're not going 1-15 next year. You can write it, Hue Jackson said it, if you like."

Although Jackson's prediction that the Browns wouldn't go 1-15 was technically correct -- because they went 0-16 -- the Browns coach didn't try to use that as a loophole, which is definitely what I would have done. Instead, Jackson said he is going to be a man of his word and make the jump.

"The time has come for me to make good on my word. On June 1, I'm jumping in the lake," Jackson said Monday.

The twist here is that Jackson won't be making the jump alone. The Browns coach is asking other team employees to make the jump with him and he plans to donate $100 to the Hue Jackson foundation for every employee who jumps in.

"Fortunately, I'm not going alone," Jackson said. "Many members of the Browns organization have agreed to jump with me."

Jackson's goal is to raise a total of $15,000 for his foundation, which he established last summer to help combat human trafficking. To raise that kind of money, he's going to need at least 150 people to make the jump with him. Although that sounds like a big number, the fact of the matter is that if your boss asks you to jump in a lake for charity, you're probably going to say yes, so don't be surprised if Jackson hits his 150-person goal.

If 150 employees do end up jumping in the lake, that's probably for the best, and that's mainly because Jackson views the stunt as a way to cleanse the organization of all its bad luck.

"We are working towards making 2018 a much better year for the Cleveland Browns and I'm hoping to also cleanse ourselves of all the losing for the past two seasons by jumping in," Jackson said.

If that miracle cleanse somehow works and fixes the Browns, then we should all probably think about jumping in.