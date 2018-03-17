Browns coach Hue Jackson recommended AJ McCarron to Bills GM Brandon Beane

AJ McCarron wasn't among the first wave free-agent quarterbacks to find new homes but once the likes of Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater signed deals, the Bills inked McCarron to a two-year, $10 million deal with another $6.5 million available based on playing time.

Unlike the other quarterbacks mentioned above, McCarron has rarely seen the field; in fact, in four seasons, all with the Bengals, the former Alabama star has just three regular-season starts, and was under center for Cincinnati's improbable playoff loss to Pittsburgh in January 2016. So while the Bills, who were in need of a veteran quarterback after shipping embattled Tyrod Taylor to the Browns, had just 133 career McCarron pass attempts to evaluate, the Bills leaned on those who had worked closely with the quarterback to get a better sense of his potential. That list included Hue Jackson, the former Bengals offensive coordinator who has been the Browns' coach since 2016.

"I actually spoke to Hue Jackson the night before we signed [McCarron], texted with two other coaches of his that I know,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in a Friday press conference, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "And the one word they told me about AJ that got me fired up was 'competitor' and I love that.

"This guy has an edge to him. He's been backing up Andy Dalton who's their franchise guy. He filled in I believe four games, should've won a playoff game, had an unfortunate fumble, but they were down 15-0 I believe in the fourth and he brought them back, made a big throw to AJ Green. We watched every throw of his and what he did and thought he did some real good things. Thought he's got upside and that's what he'll do.''

The Bills were in need of a veteran quarterback after shipping embattled Tyrod Taylor to -- you guessed it -- the Browns. Either way, it's worth pointing out that Cleveland somehow failed to execute a trade for McCarron last October, so it's clear that Jackson thought highly of the quarterback to give up a second- and third-round pick.

But Jackson is now happy to have Taylor, whom he has already named the Browns' 2018 starter.

"There is no competition,'' he said this week. "[Taylor's] going to be the starting quarterback.''

The thinking: Even though the Browns will draft a quarterback, he won't be rushed into action.

"We've played young players here the last two years, and that hasn't worked,'' Jackson continued. "Grooming a young quarterback, letting him learn, sit and learn and grow and understand what it takes to play in the National Football League is truly the way to do it. We're going to draft a quarterback at some point here. We all know that. But again, that guy just needs to know that the starter here is going to be Tyrod Taylor."

In Buffalo, McCarron is the favorite to start, at least from the perspective of mid-March. The Bills have already moved up from No. 21 to No. 12, but with the Jets having traded up to the No. 3 spot, Buffalo may have to move up again to land whomever they've identified as a franchise quarterback. With six weeks until the draft, this story is far from over.