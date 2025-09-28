The Detroit Lions outscored the Cleveland Browns by 24 points over the final three quarters in a 34-10 loss. While the Browns committed three turnovers in the Week 4 contest, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski does not plan to move away from Joe Flacco as the team's starting quarterback.

"I understand the question but that's not our focus," Stefanski said when he was asking about making a potential quarterback change.

Flacco completed 16 of his 34 pass attempts for 184 yards to go along with two interceptions in Sunday's loss. The veteran leads the NFL with his six interceptions thrown this season. The 40-year old has only thrown two touchdowns thus far with at least one pick in every game.

The Browns appointed Flacco as starting quarterback out of training camp. Cleveland traded former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders due to the abundance of depth at the position. Cleveland double-dipped at the quarterback position during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round, while also scooping up Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round after Sanders slid in the draft.

Entering Sunday, the Browns averaged 15.3 points per game, which is good for third-worst in the NFL. Cleveland travels to London next to take on the Minnesota Vikings.