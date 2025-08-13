Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone last weekend, just hours after his team's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. It marked the latest speeding offense for Garrett, as he has been stopped for speeding at least seven other times since he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the franchise in 2017.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called the situation with Garrett "extremely disappointing."

"Coming from a team leader, extremely disappointing," Stefanski said on Wednesday. "It's been addressed with Myles, with the team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others."

In September 2022, Garrett was injured after his Porsche went airborne and rolled multiple times. After that scary incident, Garrett said the situation was a "wake-up call" for him.

"This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving," Garrett said. "Don't take anything for granted. Be grateful that I'm still able to be here and just take my time."

The Browns rewarded Garrett with a hefty four-year, $160 million extension earlier this offseason that made him -- at the time -- the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (four-year, $161 million) and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (three-year, $123 million) have since passed Garrett for the largest contract by average annual value of any non-quarterback in the NFL.

Garrett is coming off another standout season with the franchise. He recorded 14 sacks and three forced fumbles during the 2024 campaign and has 102.5 career sacks to his name. Garrett and the Browns open the 2025 season against the Bengals on Sept. 7.