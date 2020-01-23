Browns coach Kevin Stefanski 'looking forward' to sitting down with Odell Beckham Jr. after tumultuous season

Despite a bevy of offseason additions and having the quarterback situation supposedly settled, the Cleveland Browns finished with a 6-10 record, and first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens was handed his walking papers after just 11 months on the job.

A player who continuously made headlines in 2019 was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who the Browns gave up several draft picks and players for last offseason. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout recorded just 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 -- the worst numbers he put up in a season where he played a full 16 games.

While the unrest in Cleveland was palpable among many of the players, Beckham was a different story. He racked up several uniform violations, struggled with a couple of injuries and was seen yelling at coach Kitchens on the sideline during a loss in Week 16.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, knows that Beckham's success is important for the team's success, and he will have his first sit-down meeting with the troubled wideout on Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to sitting down with Odell face to face," Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "At that point, that's when I can start laying out my expectations for Odell and for all of our players."

Beckham has had an eventful offseason so far. He was seen having a good time at the LSU vs. Clemson college football national championship game, and was also caught on camera giving money to college athletes.

"Again, we'll talk about that and lay out the expectations for our guys and the conduct and how we want them to conduct themselves," Stefanski told reporters about the incident.

This meeting will be important for the future of the Browns. Back in December, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Beckham had been going up to opposing coaches before games and telling them to "come get me, come get me." According to Glazer, Beckham has also been saying the same thing to other players.

"I don't have a relationship yet with Odell, so we need to sit down and get to know each other," Stefanski said. "He needs to get to know me, I need to get to know him, and then we're going to move forward with our eyes ahead to 2020."