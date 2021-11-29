The Cleveland Browns may be without their right tackle again -- and for an even more extended stretch this time.

Cleveland activated Jack Conklin off injured reserve prior to its Week 12 game against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, only to see the stud right tackle get injured again during the contest. Conklin took a pass set during the second quarter and crumbled to the ground, and appeared to be in a tremendous amount of pain.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team fears that Conklin tore the patellar tendon in his knee. Following the game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not confirm that diagnosis, but he did call Conklin's injury serious and state that the tackle would get an MRI on the injured knee.

Conklin was replaced in the lineup by Blake Hance, just as he had been over the previous few weeks that he missed due to an elbow injury. Cleveland takes a much-needed bye in Week 13, and will get a chance for several players on the offense to heal from various injuries.

If the MRI confirms the Browns' fears, though, Conklin may not heal from his in time to return this year.