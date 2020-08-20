Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Cleveland Browns ( 8:30 )

Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after sustaining a laceration to his liver during Wednesday's practice, the team announced via Twitter on Thursday. The 28-year-old Johnson suffered the injury after another player landed on him. Johnson is "resting comfortably" and is expected to stay hospitalized for at least 24 hours for further observation.

Johnson, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason, has overcome several injuries throughout his career. The 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Johnson broke his foot on two different occasions during his first two seasons in Houston. He then suffered an MCL injury in 2017 before missing most of the 2018 season after sustaining a concussion. Johnson was able to play in all 16 games in 2019, his only season with the Bills.

"Through it all, I feel like it made me mentally stronger," Johnson said about his previous injuries earlier this week. "It showed me that I am still hungry, and I still believe in myself and what I want to be as a player. It definitely shaped me. I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder. That is very obvious there is a chip on my shoulder and that I just want to be the player that I think I should be. It motivates me every day to continue chasing the dream that I had when I was a little kid."

Johnson, who had been seeing a lot of time in the slot during the early portions of Cleveland's training camp, said that he still considers himself to be a starting-caliber cornerback.

"I am not really concerned about what I can't control, but what I can control is coming out to practice every day, putting my best foot forward and doing the best that I can," said Johnson, who has started in 19 of his 51 career regular season games. "Whatever happens after that, happens. I have faith in God and a belief in myself. I want to win. I want to be the best teammate and player for this organization. The rest of the things will just take care of themselves from there."

It's been a tough week for the Browns as far as injuries are concerned. On Tuesday, the team placed starting running back Nick Chubb in the league's concussion protocol after Chubb sustained a hard hit from linebacker Mack Wilson. The next day, Wilson was carted off of the Browns' practice field after sustaining a hyperextended knee.