Browns cornerback Denzel Ward's mouthguard makes for hilarious game day photos

Denzel Ward's mouthguard makes him look like he's yelling at all times

When it comes to NFL uniforms, there are limits to how much you can express your personal style, but you can get a bit creative when it comes to the mouthguard. That's is exactly what Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has done. 

The cornerback wore a ridiculous, cartoon-looking mouthguard against the Denver Broncos on Sunday that makes any still image of him in it immediately hilarious. 

It's hard not to laugh looking at him defending receivers with a mouthguard that seems more like a Halloween costume than a piece of football equipment. 

Also, I can imagine at first glance it might be a little distracting to opponents. Anyway, Ward seems to have a collection of these statement mouthguards in his collection. 

Ward had a fumble recovery on the day but was also beat out for a touchdown that could have gone into the cornerback's hands, but instead went into the gloves of Courtland Sutton and resulted in a Denver Broncos score. The mouthguard helped complete the expression of how he likely felt after being beat for the TD. The Browns ended up taking (yet another) loss, losing 24-19 on the road at Sports Authority Field. 

Cleveland has not lived up to their offseason hype (remember all that offseason hype?) going 2-6 so far on the year and sitting only behind the win-less Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. 

Cleveland will head home to face the 6-2 Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a win against the Washington Redskins

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories