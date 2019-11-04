Browns cornerback Denzel Ward's mouthguard makes for hilarious game day photos
Denzel Ward's mouthguard makes him look like he's yelling at all times
When it comes to NFL uniforms, there are limits to how much you can express your personal style, but you can get a bit creative when it comes to the mouthguard. That's is exactly what Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has done.
The cornerback wore a ridiculous, cartoon-looking mouthguard against the Denver Broncos on Sunday that makes any still image of him in it immediately hilarious.
It's hard not to laugh looking at him defending receivers with a mouthguard that seems more like a Halloween costume than a piece of football equipment.
Also, I can imagine at first glance it might be a little distracting to opponents. Anyway, Ward seems to have a collection of these statement mouthguards in his collection.
Ward had a fumble recovery on the day but was also beat out for a touchdown that could have gone into the cornerback's hands, but instead went into the gloves of Courtland Sutton and resulted in a Denver Broncos score. The mouthguard helped complete the expression of how he likely felt after being beat for the TD. The Browns ended up taking (yet another) loss, losing 24-19 on the road at Sports Authority Field.
Cleveland has not lived up to their offseason hype (remember all that offseason hype?) going 2-6 so far on the year and sitting only behind the win-less Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.
Cleveland will head home to face the 6-2 Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a win against the Washington Redskins.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Falcons announce coaching changes
The Falcons shuffled up Dan Quinn's staff in a last-ditch effort to retain the head coach
-
Mack: Eagles used tactics to draw flags
It's another loss for Mack and the struggling Bears, due in part to penalties he feels were...
-
Cowboys vs. Giants odds and expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
-
Howard was more amped vs. former team
Howard got the better of his former team in the Eagles' win over the Bears
-
Keyshawn Johnson skewers Gase, Jets
The former first overall pick has never been one to bite his tongue, and he has a lot to say...
-
Kitchens not worried about job security
Cleveland has completely failed to deliver on preseason hype
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...
-
Lions at Raiders: Jacobs builds ROY case
The Raiders' goal-line stand sent the Lions home with a loss