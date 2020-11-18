The Cleveland Browns are slight favorites entering their Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, but there's a chance they could be without as many as three key players by the time they take the field. The team announced Wednesday that it has placed right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett on the COVID-19 reserve list, jeopardizing their availability for Sunday's game.

The Browns are hopeful all three will be cleared for Sunday's game, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter, but each of the players has been identified as a high-risk close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of team facilities. Conklin, Parkey and Hughlett would be required to test negative for the remainder of the week in order to be eligible to play.

Conklin, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason and has started all but one of Cleveland's games at right tackle, would be the biggest loss if he were unable to suit up. His spot will be up against Brandon Graham, the Eagles' top edge rusher, on Sunday; and his backup, Chris Hubbard, is already on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive ahead of Week 10. Sixth-year backup Kendall Lamm, then, would be in line to start at right tackle in the event Conklin is unavailable.

Parkey and Hughlett, meanwhile, make up two-thirds of the Browns' kicking operation. The former, who went to a Pro Bowl with the Eagles earlier in his career, has connected on all but one of his 12 field goal tries in 2020. The Browns do not have another kicker on their active roster, but undrafted journeyman Matt McCrane is on their practice squad and would be eligible for a game-day promotion.