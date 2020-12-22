It's not often you hear the words "Browns" and "division title" in the same sentence, but you better get used to it now, because there's a good chance the Browns could be playing for the AFC North title in Week 17.

The Steelers' loss to the Bengals on Monday night was big news in Cleveland, and that's because it opened the door for the Browns to possibly take home the division title. Heading into Week 15, the Browns looked like a long shot to win the AFC North, but now there are only three things that have to go Cleveland's way for the division title to become a reality.

Here's the scenario that gives the Browns the AFC North title:

Week 16

Colts beat Steelers

Browns beat Jets

Week 17

Browns beat Steelers

If those three things happen, the Browns would take home their first division title since 1989. The Browns haven't won their division in 31 years, which is currently the longest division title drought in the NFL. Even the hapless Lions (1993) have a more recent division title than the Browns.

The one twist with the Cleveland's chance to clinch the AFC North is that there's another longer-shot scenario where the Browns would face a do-or-die situation in Week 17: either win the division or miss the playoffs altogether.

Here's what would have to happen to set up a do-or-die showdown:

Week 16

Colts beat Steelers

Browns beat Jets

Dolphins beat Raiders

Ravens beat Giants

Week 17

Colts beat Jaguars

Titans beat Texans

Ravens beat Bengals

Dolphins beat Bills

If all of this happens, that would leave the Titans, Ravens and Dolphins with an 11-5 record. In that situation, the Browns would go into their game with the Steelers (provided it's flexed into Sunday night) knowing that if they win, they would get into the playoffs as the AFC North champion. However, if they were to lose, they would MISS THE PLAYOFFS with an 11-5 record because the wild card spots would go to Tennessee, Baltimore and Miami.

If the Titans were to beat the Packers in Week 16 and finish 12-4, the wild cards would go to a 12-4 Colts team, along with Baltimore and Miami. The problem for the Browns is that they lose all major tiebreakers to Baltimore.

In the history of the NFL, there haven't been many teams that have had worse luck than the Browns, and missing the playoffs with an 11-5 record would be icing on the dog-food-flavored cake.