Browns create hilarious spoof of 'The Office' featuring Myles Garrett as Dwight Schrute

"The Office" was a great TV show (2005-13). The Cleveland Browns are not a good football team (forever). So it makes sense then that the Browns, who are finally (maybe?) emerging from a lengthy rebuild with a competitive-looking roster, are trying to emulate something as great as "The Office."

On Thursday, the Browns lit up Twitter by dropping a spoof of "The Office," featuring Tyrod Taylor as the manager (Michael Scott), Myles Garrett as Dwight Schrute, and Jarvis Landry as the receptionist (Pam Beasley).

Speaking of Garrett, when he appears on screen, he's shredding a photo of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. There's unfortunately no scene that compares to Kevin spilling his famous chili, but there is a scene of Austin Corbett dropping a bunch of coffees. Joe Schobert makes the most of his time by typing "Joe's Thoughts" in Comic Sans at the top of a blank document.

The Browns might not be a great football team -- we'll find out in a couple months -- but their creative/digital side is officially elite.

And that's how the Browns won Thursday, July 19. As for winning when it actually matters, let's chalk that one up as TBD.

While the Browns have done well to build a competitive-looking roster by signing a bridge quarterback in Taylor, drafting a future franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield, supplying their quarterbacks with a wide array of weapons at both the running back and wide receiver positions, and constructing a budding defense, nobody is going to take them seriously until they actually demonstrate their ability to win a football game. They've won one game over the past two seasons. They own the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. They're the Cleveland Browns.

That being said, there's a case to be made that they're actually a playoff sleeper. To get there, though, they might need to turn to the great Michael Scott for some inspiration.