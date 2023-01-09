Sports betting became legal in Ohio last week. Now it's the reason that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is out of a job.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kosar was relieved of his duties as a member of the team's pregame radio show. Kosar had acknowledged on social media that he placed a $19,000 wager on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers won, 28-14.

Following his removal, the former Browns signal caller tweeted that the franchise informed him that his services are "no longer desired or needed." Kosar also stated that he was "shocked and disappointed," and that "Orange and brown is my life."

"We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy."

Kosar had added that he planned to donate the money from his $19,000 bet to charity if the Browns were victorious. However, the NFL has a strict policy against gambling regardless of the situation.

Kosar is the first non-player and non-coach to receive a penalty for a gambling-related violation. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season after it was learned that he bet on NFL games while he was away from the Atlanta Falcons during the 2021 season.

The 59-year old Kosar played nine of his 13 NFL seasons as a member of the Browns. During his time in Cleveland, Kosar completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 21,904 yards and 124 touchdowns.