The quarterback situation in Cleveland has more developments, this time with Josh Rosen. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports the Browns are expected to cut Rosen to get down to the 53-man roster.

There is no official announcement yet, but it's expected soon, with the deadline at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday for teams to get down to 53.

With Rosen cut, that will leave Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs in the quarterback room. Watson is suspended for 11 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy after over 20 women accused him of sexual assault.

Brissett says he is ready to take on the starter role for the majority of the regular season.

Rosen has bounced from team to team since he was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He has in some capacity played, or practiced, with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and Browns.

Rosen joined the Browns this offseason after playing with the Falcons last year. Rosen played in four games with Atlanta, going 2-for-11 with 19 yards and two interceptions.