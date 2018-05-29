Browns' Damarious Randall promises fans millions in jerseys if Cavaliers win NBA Finals

Cleveland Browns fans must be feeling pretty conflicted about their new safety Damarious Randall right about now. Randall -- who was traded to the Browns from the Green Bay Packers this offseason -- isn't going out of his way to make friends in his new city. The apparent Warriors fan tweeted out that if the Cavaliers win the Larry O'Brien Trophy over the heavily favored Warriors, any fans that retweet him will get a bonus: A new jersey.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

That tweet had 122,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon, so Randall would be in deep trouble money-wise if the Cavaliers pull off an improbable upset. So far the jerseys, if they come from NFL Shop at $99 apiece, would cost about a $12.2 million. Randall is due $1.5 million next season. The Packers' Davante Adams noticed what kind of trouble Randall could be getting himself into. Adams tweeted: "Right now your bill bout $10 million lol."

Another fan said that there's no way Randall would deliver on this promise, which Randall did take issue with.

Even Fanatics got in on Randall's tweets, although they didn't indicate if they'd give him a reduced price for buying in bulk.

If the @cavs win, you know where to go — Fanatics (@Fanatics) May 29, 2018

Randall also tweeted that he's "glad" that the Cavaliers made it so that Stephen Curry can cook. The Florida native added that he has court-side seats for Games 3 and 4.

If people were undecided about who they're rooting for before this, Randall definitely just gave them some reason to root against the Warriors. This deal is going to be difficult to follow through on should the Cavaliers upset the Warriors -- which is a long shot at the moment -- and Randall's retweet number is climbing rapidly.

As for Randall, it's going to be an awkward first step into FirstEnergy Stadium on Sep. 9. He'll have to play well to escape the ire of the Cleveland faithful, who for a long time have had only LeBron James to cheer for.