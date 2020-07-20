Watch Now: Breakdown: Myles Garrett and Browns Agree On 5-Year Extension ( 4:06 )

David Njoku may want out of the Browns organization, but the tight end did want to send a note of appreciation to the city where his NFL career began and thank them for what they've given him over the past three seasons. On Monday, Njoku, who asked the Browns to trade him prior to the start of training camp, took to social media to express his love for the city of Cleveland

"I want to make something very clear," he tweeted. "I love the city of Cleveland with all my heart. This game is filled with a lot of complications but don't think for a second that I don't love and appreciate Cleveland and all that it has done for me."

Njoku and his agent Drew Rosenhaus originally requested the trade back on July 3 and told the club that it would be in the tight end's "best interest to find a new team at this time." Earlier this offseason, the Browns signed two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year, $44 million contract and spent a fourth-rounder on Florida Atlanta tight end Harrison Bryant.

While new head coach Kevin Stefanski does use multiple tight ends within his offseason, the potential lack of playing time (behind Hooper in particular) could have been what brought Njoku to his decision to ask for a trade. With training camp just days away, however, the clock is ticking for Cleveland to find a potential trade partner if they want to meet the deadline set by Njoku and his camp.

The Browns picked up the 24-year-old's fifth-year option back in April, so he is under team control for the next two years, which would likely be attractive (albeit more expensive) to teams looking to see if they can tap into his potential. This season, Njoku has a cap hit of just over $3 million and then it nearly doubles to around $6 million in 2021.

Cleveland originally drafted him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but hasn't exactly lived up to that first-round billing. Njoku played in just four games last season due to injury and caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. In 16 games played in 2018, however, he enjoyed his most productive year in the NFL, catching 56 balls for 639 yards and four scores.