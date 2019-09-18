Browns' David Njoku reportedly broke his wrist vs. Jets, could be out for more than a month

It turns out David Njoku did more than suffer a nasty-looking concussion when he got upended against the New York Jets on Monday night.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the third-year Cleveland Browns tight end also suffered a broken wrist during his team's Week 2 victory. The additional injury, also reported by Cleveland.com, has Njoku seeking multiple medical opinions on surgery, per Rapoport, but is expected to sideline the former first-round draft pick for more than a month.

Forced out of Monday night's affair after he landed on his head/neck area on an attempted catch near the sideline, the 23-year-old Njoku had already been considered questionable for Cleveland's upcoming Sunday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, it appears Browns reserves Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones will take over at tight end until at least mid-October.

Drafted 29th overall out of Miami in 2017, Njoku entered this season as one of Baker Mayfield's projected top targets after posting a career-high 56 caches for 639 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He caught a touchdown in Cleveland's season opener against the Tennessee Titans but had otherwise been limited to four receptions for 37 yards up until his injuries Monday night. As a rookie, Njoku started five games and caught 32 passes for 386 yards and four scores but was also noted for struggling with drops.