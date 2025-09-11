The Cleveland Browns are giving the Baltimore Ravens a lot of bulletin board material ahead of their Week 2 matchup. Browns players have a lot of confidence heading into the game and they are making it known that they're not intimidated by one of the best teams in the AFC and the NFL as a whole.

Both the Browns and Ravens lost in Week 1 by one point, with the Browns losing 17-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ravens losing 41-40 to the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens collapsed at the end of the game, but still looked like a more complete team than the Browns.

The Ravens allowed 143 yards and one touchdown through three quarters in Week 1 against Josh Allen and the Bills offense, but it was a different story in the final quarter. Allen threw for 251 yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland will look to take advantage of what they see on film from the end of Baltimore's game, but their Joe Flacco-led offense isn't nearly as consistent as Buffalo's offense.

When asked what challenges there are in facing the Ravens' secondary, Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said, "No challenges."

The Browns defense is also coming in with a lot of confidence. Browns safety Grant Delpit doesn't feel like it's difficult to bring back a five-time Pro Bowl running back down.

When asked how difficult it is to stop Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Delpit said, smiling, "Not hard."

Henry offered a brief but stern response when asked about Delpit's comments.

"Yeah, I saw that," Henry said. "We'll see on Sunday."

Henry who led the league in rushing with an impressive 169 yards and two touchdowns last week. In his 10-year career, he's gone over 1,000 yard mark six times, including cracking 2,000 yards once. In 2021, he narrowly missed out on 1,000 yards, putting up 937 in just eight games played.

He's also feasted against the Browns since joining the Ravens. Henry Henry for 211 yards on 31 carries and scored three times in the two games against Cleveland last year.

It is seemingly very hard to stop Henry.

The Browns have the added difficulty of going into M&T Bank Stadium to play the divisional opponent. The Ravens are currently 11.5 point favorites against the Browns, per DraftKings.