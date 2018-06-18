Browns' DC Gregg Williams: Denzel Ward earned 'acceptance' of veterans faster than most

Denzel Ward has been an NFL player for fewer than two months, but he has already impressed his Browns teammates so much that they're lobbying their coach to promote him. On Thursday, Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, while talking about the quick strides Ward has made, revealed that a veteran player asked Williams to play Ward more frequently because that player believes the defense is better when Ward is on the field.

"When a veteran comes to me and says, 'Hey coach, we're better when Denzel is out there,'" Williams said, per the Browns' website. "'So really? Now you're taking ownership of him? Oh really? Now you're mentoring him? We'll see. I will give him a couple of reps out there, and we will see.'

"After that, when you give that kid the opportunity and that he fits in the room, as opposed to just anointing him because we drafted him. He hasn't played in this league. I don't anoint anybody. Both he and Myles got the acceptance of everyone faster than most rookies have had. "

So, this marks the second straight offseason that a Browns defensive rookie taken in the first round has been impressive immediately. Last year, it was No.1 pick Myles Garrett, who Williams mentioned above. This year, it's the No. 4 overall pick, Ward.

"Both he and Myles -- I'll have to say this, I want to be honest with this –- have fit into the locker room faster than most rookies that I've had the chance to draft," Williams said. "I don't move them up the depth chart without the understanding of how they're fitting in with the other veterans that play on the field."

The Browns have to be hoping Ward experiences a similar type of season to Garrett's a year ago, when Garrett notched seven sacks in 11 games, grading out as Pro Football Focus' 12th-best edge defender (he was sandwiched between Everson Griffen and Jadeveon Clowney, by the way). If Ward can finish as a top-12 cornerback in his first-ever season, the Browns would be so excited they'd probably jump in that lake all over again.

No two highly drafted players are ever the same, though, and it's worth noting that Ward's career began with a bit of controversy, through no fault of his own. When the Browns took Garrett first overall in 2017, they took the consensus top pick in the draft. When the Browns took Ward fourth overall this year, they passed on a player many considered to be the best player and/or the best defender in the draft in pass rusher Bradley Chubb. That doesn't make the selection of Ward a bad pick, but it does put a bit more pressure on Ward to produce, not that he wouldn't have been under pressure if he'd gone later in the first round. Pressure comes with being in the NFL, especially when you enter as first-round pick.

The Browns took Ward because they felt like they needed a press cornerback more than another pass rusher. As Williams explained to Peter King (writing for The MMQB at the time), they're hoping better coverage downfield will help guys like Garrett get more sacks since opposing quarterbacks will be forced to hold onto the ball longer. On Thursday, Williams called Ward "one of the best press guys that I have seen in the last few years at this level."

It seems like established players on the Browns would agree.