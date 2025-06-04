The Cleveland Browns made Myles Garrett the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL with a four-year extension that will pay him an average $40 million a year earlier this offseason. And with the big payday comes high expectations.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is guaranteed $122.8 million, which is the most ever for non-quarterback. Garrett has had some impressive seasons throughout his eight-year career, all spent with the Browns, but his defensive coordinator believes 2025 will surpass all others.

Browns DC Jim Schwartz joked that Garrett -- who initially requested a trade before agreeing to his extension -- needs to have his most impressive year yet considering how much the team has invested in him.

"I really think Myles is going to have the best season of his career. And has to, right?" Schwartz told reporters during his Wednesday availability. "I've told him before. What's that Spider-Man quote, 'with great power comes great responsibility?' With the big contract, with the notoriety that came along with that, with the process that took to get him to that point, there also comes ... there's always pressure in this league but probably a little bit more so. But I think that brings out the best in players, and I know that will be the case with Myles also."

Garrett, Cleveland's No. 1 overall pick in 2017, has posted double-digit sacks in seven consecutive seasons, including a career-high 16 in 2021 and 2022 and 14 in each of the last two seasons. He is the only player to record 14 or more sacks in four straight seasons and has the chance to make it five consecutive in 2025. Last year, the 29-year-old led the league in tackles for loss with 22, also a career high, and was the co-league leader in quarterback pressures with 83.

Garrett has the third-most sacks before the age of 30 with 102.5, behind just Reggie White (108.0) and Jared Allen (105.0), both Hall of Famers, in NFL history.

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season, but things should be a little easier for Garrett next season given the team's emphasis on defense in the draft. They took defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall and linebacker Carson Schwesinger at No. 33 overall as a second rounder.