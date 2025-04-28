The Cleveland Browns quarterback room became the most interesting quarterback room in the NFL following the 2025 NFL Draft, as they selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round and then followed that up by selecting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round after his unprecedented fall. General manager Andrew Berry had already added quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this offseason, but we learned Monday that both will be on one-year deals.

The Browns are declining Pickett's fifth-year option, per Cleveland.com. As a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, Pickett had a 2026 club option that would have paid him what is projected to be a fully-guaranteed $22,117,000 if picked up, per Over The Cap. That's a big chunk of fully-guaranteed change, so it should come as no surprise Cleveland is going to decline it.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Pickett to the Browns in exchange for fellow quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick earlier this offseason. Pickett was actually traded to Philly from Pittsburgh last offseason and started one game in 2024 -- which came in Week 17 vs. the Dallas Cowboys. In the 41-7 victory, Pickett completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing).

Overall, Pickett owns a 15-10 record as starter during his three years in the NFL, and has thrown 15 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions. With Deshaun Watson expected to miss time after re-injuring his Achilles, Pickett will take part in what promises to be the most intriguing quarterback competition this year.