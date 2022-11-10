The Cleveland Browns are slated to have a key player back for Sunday's road game against the Miami Dolphins. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward told reporters he will face Miami after missing the Browns' last three games after sustaining a concussion. Ward sustained the injury during Cleveland's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland (3-5) went 1-2 with Ward out of the lineup. The Browns fell to the Ravens and Patriots before rebounding to post a 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween. The Browns are currently 2.5 games behind Baltimore for first place in the AFC North division standings.

The fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Ward earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after helping Cleveland win seven games after it won just one game during the previous two seasons. Ward earned Pro Bowl honors again last season after recording a career-high three interceptions. His 99-yard pick six of Joe Burrow helped the Browns beat the eventual AFC champions in Cincinnati.

Despite Ward's absence, the Browns' defense allowed an average of just 196 passing yards per game over the past three games. After allowing Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe for throw for over 300 yards in Week 6, the Browns' defense held Lamar Jackson to under 100 yards passing the next week and held Burrow to a mere 193 yards in Week 8.

The Browns' defense will need all hands on deck as they look to slow down Miami's high-octane offensive attack. The Dolphins' offense features quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill, who is enjoying a sensational first season in Miami, is on pace to become the first player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards in one season.