Weeks after he was medically cleared to return from a shoulder injury, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is in danger of missing a third consecutive game, telling reporters this week he's unsure of his availability for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Colts. Watson did return to practice on Thursday, though, after he was held out of Wednesday's practice.

"I think so," Watson said Wednesday when asked if he'll suit up, per NBC Sports. "It just depends on the process of the medical stuff and the treatment and the rehab that we're doing day to day. It's up in the air for sure."

The former Pro Bowler initially suffered what he deemed a "micro-tear" of his rotator cuff in Week 3 against the Titans. He then sat out Week 4 against the Ravens, despite coach Kevin Stefanski explaining that the QB's shoulder was structurally intact. And his absence continued in Week 6, after Cleveland's bye, with journeyman P.J. Walker starting in his place during an upset of the 49ers.

When, exactly, will Watson's shoulder be healed enough to justify his return to the lineup?

"I'm not sure," the QB said Wednesday. "This is my first time dealing with a rotator cuff. ... It could be tomorrow, it could be Sunday, it could be two weeks from now. I'm not even sure. I can't put a timeline on anything right now."

Watson, who added he's not going to put the Browns "in jeopardy" by playing with significant limitations, went 2-1 in three starts to open the season. He's in the second year of a fully guaranteed $230 million contract he landed last offseason.

If he's inactive again Sunday, the Browns figure to turn to Walker for a second straight start. The latter is 5-3 in his career as a first-stringer. He completed just 18 of 34 passes with two interceptions in Week 6, in which the Browns defense powered a victory.