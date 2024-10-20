Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a non-contact injury late in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 7 divisional matchup and carted off the field. Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced Watson under center.

Thompson-Robinson entered Sunday's game as the No. 2 quarterback while Jameis Winston is the emergency quarterback.

The Bengals led 7-0 when Watson went down. He went 15 of 17 with 128 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions before the injury.

Cleveland is currently 1-5 and has been struggling all season. Watson has 1,020 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.

Watson missed the 2021 season due to a contract dispute with the Texans. He missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season -- his first with the Browns -- serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy because of sexual misconduct. He played just six games in 2022 and just six games in 2023, missing time due to an injury.

CBS Sports will continue to monitor this developing situation.